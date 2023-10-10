Show You Care
Brew donates over $170,000 worth of merchandise to Eastern Iowa food banks

Sign to the store Brew.
By Joe McMahan
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - An Iowa-based company made a big donation after being forced to close several of its eastern Iowa locations.

The Storm Lake-based company had received a termination of the lease of 15 of their locations in Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha, Eldridge and Davenport.

After the company in charge of the lease went bankrupt and a new agreement was not reached brew LLC made the decision to close their stores.

The company didn’t want to let the more than $170,000 worth of merchandise go to waste, instead donating it to several eastern Iowa food banks.

“I cannot throw the product. The good products the valuable food, and drinks I cannot throw it in the garbage. I rather have it go to needed families, children, and schools. To the people that really need it,” said Inder Singh owner of Brew.

The Brew locations In the Siouxland area will not be affected and they are looking at ways to eventually bring Brew back to Eastern Iowa.

