Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids lights up pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital is lighting up its campus pink this month to raise...
UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital is lighting up its campus pink this month to raise breast cancer awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness month.(UnityPoint Healt - St. Luke's Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital is lighting up its campus pink this month to raise breast cancer awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness month.

In a press release on Monday, staff with the hospital said the skywalks and Nassif Pavilion lights are glowing pink.

Hospital staff said raising awareness about early detection, along with advancements in diagnosis and treatment of cancer, has led to a steadily increasing rate of breast cancer survival.

UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital is lighting up its campus pink this month to raise...
UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital is lighting up its campus pink this month to raise breast cancer awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness month.(UnityPoint Healt - St. Luke's Hospital)
UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital is lighting up its campus pink this month to raise...
UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital is lighting up its campus pink this month to raise breast cancer awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness month.(UnityPoint Healt - St. Luke's Hospital)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot graphic
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Purchased in Eastern Iowa
Suspect charged
Washington Police investigating after vehicle damaged in shots fired incident
Iowa State defense has 4 INTs as Cyclones beat TCU 27-14
Iowa State defense has 4 INTs as Cyclones beat TCU 27-14
Former Pres. Trump makes campaign stop in Cedar Rapids
Former Pres. Trump makes campaign stop in Cedar Rapids
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

Photo: Fremantle Media
The Price is Right Live coming to Cedar Rapids in 2024
Police are looking for Ashrah Clayton, 15, who was last seen leaving City High, in Iowa City,...
Iowa City police search for missing 15-year-old
This weekend marked 100 years since the death of Jack Trice, the first black, student athlete...
Jack Trice awarded posthumous degree
The city of Anamosa is Iowa's pumpkin capitol, and they proved it at this year's Pumpkin...
Anamosa holds annual Pumpkin Festival