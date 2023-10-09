UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids lights up pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital is lighting up its campus pink this month to raise breast cancer awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness month.

In a press release on Monday, staff with the hospital said the skywalks and Nassif Pavilion lights are glowing pink.

Hospital staff said raising awareness about early detection, along with advancements in diagnosis and treatment of cancer, has led to a steadily increasing rate of breast cancer survival.

