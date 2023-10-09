Two men killed in Cedar Rapids shooting identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police identified the two men shot and killed on the city’s northeast side on October 5th.

Police say 21-year-old Myron Snyder and 21-year-old Maurice Brown were killed. They are both from Cedar Rapids.

Officers found the victims in the parking lot of 3960 Sherman Street northeast on Thursday night when they responded to shots being fired. Both Snyder and Brown died at the scene.

A third person suffered what police called serious injuries at the time and was taken to the hospital.

Police have not made any arrests in this case, and say they have no other information to give at this time.

They ask if anyone has any information in this case to call Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463. People can remain anonymous and may be eligible to get a reward.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.