Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two men killed in Cedar Rapids shooting identified

Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police identified the two men shot and killed on the city’s northeast side on October 5th.

Police say 21-year-old Myron Snyder and 21-year-old Maurice Brown were killed. They are both from Cedar Rapids.

Officers found the victims in the parking lot of 3960 Sherman Street northeast on Thursday night when they responded to shots being fired. Both Snyder and Brown died at the scene.

A third person suffered what police called serious injuries at the time and was taken to the hospital.

Police have not made any arrests in this case, and say they have no other information to give at this time.

They ask if anyone has any information in this case to call Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463. People can remain anonymous and may be eligible to get a reward.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot graphic
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Purchased in Eastern Iowa
Suspect charged
Washington Police investigating after vehicle damaged in shots fired incident
Iowa State defense has 4 INTs as Cyclones beat TCU 27-14
Iowa State defense has 4 INTs as Cyclones beat TCU 27-14
Former Pres. Trump makes campaign stop in Cedar Rapids
Former Pres. Trump makes campaign stop in Cedar Rapids
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

Sen. Adrian Dickey
Charge related to RAGBRAI incident dismissed against Iowa State Senator
Holy Family Catholic Schools and St. Columbkille Catholic Church leaders are unveiling a $14...
School, church leaders unveil renovation plan for St. Columbkille Elementary School in Dubuque
Photo: Fremantle Media
The Price is Right Live coming to Cedar Rapids in 2024
UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital is lighting up its campus pink this month to raise...
UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids lights up pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month