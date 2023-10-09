School, church leaders unveil renovation plan for St. Columbkille Elementary School in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Holy Family Catholic Schools and St. Columbkille Catholic Church leaders are unveiling a $14 million renovation plan for St. Columbkille Elementary School.

The $14 million renovation plan was announced over the weekend.

It includes expanding capacity to serve three sections at each grade level, K-5. The expansion would allow all school activities, including lunch and early childhood programming, to be held in the same building.

The parish said it has secured more than $6.2 million in private donation pledges, in addition to a $5 million commitment from Holy Family.

The renovations are expected to start at the end of the school year.

The school is offering three chances for an informational meeting regarding the renovation project in the St. Columbkille gymnasium on the following dates.

Sunday, Oct. 22, at 11:30 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26, at 1:00 p.m.

Holy Family Catholic Schools and St. Columbkille Catholic Church leaders are unveiling a $14 million renovation plan for St. Columbkille Elementary School. (Keri Gockel | Holy Family Catholic Schools)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.