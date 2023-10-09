Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ron DeSantis makes campaign stop & speaks with Eastern Iowa voters.

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 8th, Refuge City Church in Cedar Rapids hosted Florida Governor & Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis spoke about issues such as the conflict in Gaza Strip, Florida’s education reform, and illegal immigration into the U.S.

He also spoke about the need for the United States to become more energy independent and said ethanol could become a key part of that progress.

“It’s part of our energy plan absolutely. It’s American produce, it’s good for jobs, good for businesses, here in Iowa and throughout the Midwest, and that’s one of the reasons why I’m gonna reverse Biden’s mandates on electric vehicles,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis will visit Northwest Iowa on October 9th.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 8:21 p.m., Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 3900 block of Sherman Street...
Cedar Rapids residents still in shock day after shooting that killed two
Powerball jackpot graphic
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Purchased in Eastern Iowa
FNL End Zone Generic1
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 7
2023 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
Dr. Tawana Grover
Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent releases video on threat arrest

Latest News

Sunday, Gospel Tabernacle Church hosted a prayer meeting after a shooting in Cedar Rapids that...
Cedar Rapids churches pray for change after fatal shooting
Fire
Cedar Rapids Fire Department dispatched to detached garage fire
Player-led meeting may have fueled Iowa's defensive line against Purdue
Player-led meeting may have fueled Iowa's defensive line against Purdue
Campbell pleased with progress of his young squad
Campbell pleased with progress of his young squad