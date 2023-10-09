Ron DeSantis makes campaign stop & speaks with Eastern Iowa voters.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 8th, Refuge City Church in Cedar Rapids hosted Florida Governor & Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis spoke about issues such as the conflict in Gaza Strip, Florida’s education reform, and illegal immigration into the U.S.

He also spoke about the need for the United States to become more energy independent and said ethanol could become a key part of that progress.

“It’s part of our energy plan absolutely. It’s American produce, it’s good for jobs, good for businesses, here in Iowa and throughout the Midwest, and that’s one of the reasons why I’m gonna reverse Biden’s mandates on electric vehicles,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis will visit Northwest Iowa on October 9th.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.