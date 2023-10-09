Show You Care
Report: Hispanic Americans at higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s

FILE - Hispanic Americans have a greater risk of developing Alzheimer's, according to new research.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Not all Americans have an equal risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

According to a new report from the Alzheimer’s Association, Hispanic Americans are at a greater risk of developing the cognitive disease than white Americans.

In fact, the new research shows Hispanics are 1.5 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s.

Experts say it is important to know the early signs of Alzheimer’s, a progressive and irreversible disease that causes loss of memory and thinking skills.

In the early stage of Alzheimer’s, people may have some memory lapses but are still able to function normally.

In the middle stage of the disease, people may experience confusion, moodiness and have difficulty making decisions.

People in the late stage often require around-the-clock care.

Important things you can do to try to prevent the disease include exercising, managing blood sugar and keeping cholesterol under control.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

