The Price is Right Live coming to Cedar Rapids in 2024

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Price is Right Live is coming to Cedar Rapids next year.

The popular TV game show comes to the Paramount Theatre as an interactive live show at 7:30 p.m. on March 13, 2024.

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13.

During the show, contestants will be randomly-selected to partake in games like Plink, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase. Additionally, some audience members will even be able to win prizes from their seats.

