Mechanics: UAW strike causing delays in parts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The United Auto Workers strike is continuing into its fourth week, despite a major breakthrough with GM last week. And as the strike continues, we’re starting to see impacts here in Eastern Iowa. Mechanics here in town say the strike is causing longer wait times for not only bigger parts but everyday jobs as well.

”We’re having to get very strategic on how we do things,” said Al Wright, Owner of John’s Automotive.

For many, it’s an everyday task. Hopping in the car, to go to work, school or run errands.

But like everything, from time to time, cars break down. And with the United Auto Workers on strike, if you have to take your car to the shop, it may take a little longer than normal.

”We’ve had issues with trying to get things from local dealers. In fact, I talked to the local dealers this morning and they said, you know, they’re two weeks out, that they haven’t got any shipments of parts,” said Wright.

And as wait times for parts continue to go up, local mechanics said it could start to have impacts on other service industries.

”We work with commercial vehicles, some of the plumbers around town, electricians, and it’s going to have an impact on those people especially because like I said, they need the van, they need the usage of the van and they need it now,” said Ken Klein, Owner of Klein Auto Service.

With longer wait times for even some of the smaller repairs, Al Wright with John’s Automotive says day-to-day planning has gone out the rearview mirror.

“It’s definitely a bigger issue right now because we can’t plan that day to say, hey, we can get that part you know same day. So now we may be saying, hey, we’re going to do the diagnostic on the vehicle, get it checked out, see what we’re going to need and then order it. Where a lot of times before we were able to get that part readily available,” said Wright.

As union workers continue to negotiate with the big three automakers, Wright said if your car needs work now, try to stay patient.

”They’re doing everything they can to provide that service or that part for you. And it’s out of their hands. It’s, it’s sad and it could take a big hit on the whole auto industry,” said Wright.

