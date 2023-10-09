Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man accused of murdering Algona police officer pleads not guilty

The Iowa State Patrol issued a Blue Alert after the Sept. 13th shooting, which happened in the...
The Iowa State Patrol issued a Blue Alert after the Sept. 13th shooting, which happened in the 100 block of South Minnesota Street in Algona.(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged with killing an Algona police officer has pleaded not guilty.

The Iowa State Patrol issued a Blue Alert after the Sept. 13th shooting, which happened in the 100 block of South Minnesota Street in Algona. Officer Kevin Cram was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was a 10-year veteran in law enforcement.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota said several agencies helped to arrest the alleged shooter, 43-year-old Kyle Ricke. Ricke was wanted by police on harassment charges at the time of the shooting.

Ricke was extradited back to Iowa for a court appearance in Kossuth County. The judge raised Ricke’s bond from $1 million to $2 million cash only.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 12th.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot graphic
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Purchased in Eastern Iowa
Suspect charged
Washington Police investigating after vehicle damaged in shots fired incident
Police are looking for Ashrah Clayton, 15, who was last seen leaving City High, in Iowa City,...
Iowa City police find missing 15-year-old
Iowa State defense has 4 INTs as Cyclones beat TCU 27-14
Iowa State defense has 4 INTs as Cyclones beat TCU 27-14
Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
Two men killed in Cedar Rapids shooting identified

Latest News

Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Congressional Complications: With no House Speaker and Senate blockade, aid to Israel stalls
The shooting happened at 3960 Sherman Street Northeast shortly after 8:15 Thursday night.
Two men killed in Cedar Rapids shooting identified
Charge related to RAGBRAI incident dismissed against Iowa State Senator
Charge related to RAGBRAI incident dismissed against Iowa State Senator
Holy Family Catholic Schools and St. Columbkille Catholic Church leaders are unveiling a $14...
School, church leaders unveil renovation plan for St. Columbkille Elementary School in Dubuque