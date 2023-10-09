Man accused of murdering Algona police officer pleads not guilty

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged with killing an Algona police officer has pleaded not guilty.

The Iowa State Patrol issued a Blue Alert after the Sept. 13th shooting, which happened in the 100 block of South Minnesota Street in Algona. Officer Kevin Cram was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was a 10-year veteran in law enforcement.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota said several agencies helped to arrest the alleged shooter, 43-year-old Kyle Ricke. Ricke was wanted by police on harassment charges at the time of the shooting.

Ricke was extradited back to Iowa for a court appearance in Kossuth County. The judge raised Ricke’s bond from $1 million to $2 million cash only.

His trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 12th.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.