Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Major airlines suspend flights to Israel after massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting

FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747 aircraft in McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Mich. Major airlines are suspending flights to Israel after it formally declared war following a massive attack by Hamas. American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended service as the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for the region citing potential for terrorism and civil unrest. Delta said its Tel Aviv flights have been canceled into this week.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Major airlines have suspended flights to Israel after the nation declared war following a massive attack by Hamas.

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended service as the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for the region citing potential for terrorism and civil unrest.

American suspended service to Tel Aviv through Friday. The airline said that it has issued a travel alert providing additional flexibility for customers whose travel plans are impacted.

“We continue to monitor the situation with safety and security top of mind and will adjust our operation as needed,” American said.

United said it allowed two scheduled flights out of Tel Aviv late Saturday and early Sunday and accommodated its customers, crews and employee travelers who were at the airport. The airline said that its Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended until conditions improve.

Delta said its Tel Aviv flights have been canceled into this week. The airline said it’s monitoring the situation and making schedule adjustments accordingly. The company said customers with canceled flights or who want to change their Tel Aviv ticket should check the Delta app, website or call Delta reservations to make adjustments.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot graphic
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Purchased in Eastern Iowa
Suspect charged
Washington Police investigating after vehicle damaged in shots fired incident
Iowa State defense has 4 INTs as Cyclones beat TCU 27-14
Iowa State defense has 4 INTs as Cyclones beat TCU 27-14
Former Pres. Trump makes campaign stop in Cedar Rapids
Former Pres. Trump makes campaign stop in Cedar Rapids
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike...
US raises the death toll to 9 of Americans killed in the weekend Hamas attacks on Israel
Iowa's Clearinghouse for Work-Based Learning is helping students apply what they're learning in...
Clearinghouse for Work-Based Learning connects educators, businesses to benefit students
Adventureland in Altoona crowned its first-ever champion of its Phantom Earthworm Challenge.
Marshalltown man wins Adventureland’s first earthworm eating contest
FILE - The bobcat was described as 'aggressive' by emergency responders.
‘Aggressive’ bobcat attacks 2 children, officials say