Linn County Sustainability and EMA launches emergency plan templates

The templates come as a response to the aftermath of the 2020 derecho, and aim to guide community organizations on how to best support the community during a disaster
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following the devastation of the 2020 derecho, Linn County had no shortage of community organizations who wanted to help in the face of disaster. The only problem? Most didn’t know where to start.

But Linn County Sustainability says these new emergency plan templates should change that.

“If you can have an organization that’s better prepared for themselves, for their staff, then that frees up resources to go to other places where maybe that planning hasn’t happened yet,” said Linn County Sustainability Director Tamara Marcus.

The plans, which were developed by Linn County Sustainability and the Emergency Management Agency, aim to act as a standard emergency guide for community organizations across the county, teaching them to become what the county calls “Points of Resiliency.”

These points would be equipped to offer varying resources to the community depending on what they have available.

“So, for example, union halls have a lot of space, right? And so, that has a different value than say someone like Wellington Heights Community Church, that has a really well-connected relationship or deep relationship with the neighborhood and residents living there,” said Marcus.

So far, Linn County has partnered with three organizations: Wellington Heights Community Church, Prairiewoods Franciscan Spirituality Center, and Teamsters 238 for their pilot program.

And amidst phase one of the training, Teamsters already believes this will help organizations across the county better communicate with the county and each other.

“Planning ahead helps a lot because usually, we’re trying to spring into action after a disaster happens. And it just takes a while to get the logistics up and running. But also, it’s very important not to duplicate efforts.” said Teamsters 238 Secretary-Treasurer Jesse Case.

And with Linn County having experienced major disasters such as flooding, a derecho, and a pandemic within the last two decades, they believe it’s essential to be prepared for the next one.

“We’re no strangers to disasters here in Linn County. And again, it’s not a matter of - and this isn’t meant to be scary - but it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when the next one will happen,” said Marcus.

Currently, the plans are only available to the three pilot organizations, who will provide feedback after completing their training. The plans are expected to become available to all community organizations in 2024.

