Linn County Sheriff’s Office equips all K9s with protective gear

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Charlie is one of two new K9s with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and one of three K9s total. And just like all his fellow officers - four-legged or not - he’s being protected just the same with a vest.

“Those vests are stab-resistant and bulletproof vests, much like what the deputies wear,” said Major Chad Colston with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The department relies on the custom-made protective armor from a nonprofit called Vested Interest in K9s. Each one is specifically made to fit each dog and protect them in dangerous situations.

“I think it’s very important that we do all we can for our K9s. I mean they will, without hesitation, give their life it save the life of their handler, to save the life of other deputies and to save the life of the public,” said Major Colston.

The application process may seem simple.

“If they meet the criteria and fill out all the necessary paperwork, then we would donate a vest for the requesting K9,” said Sandy Marcal with Vested Interest in K9s.

But the application must be more specific to each animal as it could mean extending the K9′s life and service to their community.

It’s not an option for the department to send any K9 out without the option of a vest.

“We try to extend them as long as we can for not only the handler that gets kind of used to having that partner next to them,” said Major Colston. “These guys are like world class athletes, these K9s are. They only have a short period of time where they could do the types of things that we ask them to do on a daily basis.”

Because the vests are bullet proof and stab resistant, they can be very heavy. Handlers work with the dog to make sure they can get used to wearing one. However, not every call will require the vest.

