Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill reflects on first career start

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill admitted he was ‘shaky’ and feeling a ‘little jittery’ in his first career start for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but the black and gold still found a way to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Hill finished the day going 6-for-21 throwing for 110 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His top target was Erick All who caught 5 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Hill said his nerves settled down in the second half, but he was thankful to have Cade McNamara on the sideline to help him through his first start.

“He was just like this is what comes with being a starter, but you just have to put your head down and keep getting out there. Keep helping this offense move. He was like stay calm, you’ve been doing a great job of that,” Hill explained.

“If you’re pressed or you try to do too much, sometimes the ball sails and I’m guessing that’s probably what it was. I thought he kept his composure. a couple of them we didn’t help him on again. You got to make the makeable plays and we didn’t always do a great job of that. He hung in there, kept doing a good job and that last one he threw down our right side looked pretty good to me,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Hawkeyes may get some good news regarding sixth-year defensive end Noah Shannon who was suspended for the season for gambling.

The NCAA plans to reevaluate punishment guidelines involving sports betting violations.

Ferentz believes they could receive encouraging news regarding Shannon.

“I wish everything had happened sooner in this whole scenario. If the world were perfect it would have, but any encouraging news is a good thing. We’re optimistic,” Ferentz said. “Anytime you get a guy back with his experience and the quality of person he is, his leadership, that’s always a plus. I got to tell you the bigger issue for me, not so much in May, but now, as I’ve watched this whole thing unfold, to me the whole story is just when you have to explain to a player or his parents something that doesn’t make sense.”

Ferentz said he will know more on Shannon’s situation on Tuesday.

Iowa visits Wisconsin Saturday.

