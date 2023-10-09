Show You Care
Iowa man shot, killed while hunting coyotes

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa man has died after being struck by a gunshot while hunting coyotes on Sunday.

53-year-old Mark Arends of Alden, Iowa was hunting with friends on private property in Hardin County Sunday night.

According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, “the hunters were separated by several hundred yards when, around 8 p.m., Arends was struck by a single rifle shot.”

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy as part of the investigation.

