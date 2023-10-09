Show You Care
Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff to honor lives lost in Israel

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Monday,...
Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Monday, and remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Oct. 15, to honor the lives lost-including at least nine Americans- in the horrific attacks committed against Israel by Iran-backed terrorist organization Hamas.(MGN)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff immediately on Monday, and remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Oct. 15, to honor the lives lost-including at least nine Americans- in the horrific attacks committed against Israel by Iran-backed terrorist organization Hamas.

“Iowans mourn for the families of those killed by Hamas in Israel,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Hamas’ brutality knows no bounds, with reports of Holocaust survivors, women, and children taken by Hamas militants from their homes as hostages or brutally murdered. Today, and every day, Iowa stands in solidarity with Israel and their right to defend themselves.”

Gov. Reynolds says flags will be flown at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect, Gov. Reynolds concluded.

