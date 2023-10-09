Frost possible again tonight, rain chances later this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A seasonably cool week ahead keeps highs a few degrees below average with the potential for frost again tonight.

With mostly sunny skies overhead, we’ll see afternoon highs today able to climb to the upper 50s in the north and low 60s in the south. You’ll notice a cool wind this afternoon with gusts over 20 mph at times. As winds calm tonight along with clear skies, look for temperatures to fall to the mid 30s across much of eastern Iowa. Frost is likely, especially in low-lying areas or for those north of Highway 20.

Clear skies, calm winds and cool temperatures mean patchy frost is possible tonight across much of eastern Iowa, especially in low lying areas. (KCRG)

More sunshine tomorrow will allow temperatures to climb an extra degree or two in the afternoon.

Changes will take place by midweek and beyond as the weather pattern turns active. Our first shot at showers and maybe a few storms comes on Wednesday, as a warm front sets up over southern Iowa. Along and north of this front, moisture will push in and lead to precipitation development. This slow-moving storm system will take a couple more days to move through the area, giving us an extended period of rain chances through Friday, with a few showers lingering on Saturday.

Where exactly the storm tracks and where the warm front sets up will help determine who is in line for the heaviest rainfall totals. However, the chances of many areas receiving at least an inch of rain are starting to look pretty decent, with higher totals than that also possible. Stay with us for updates on this potential as we get closer.

With the warm front generally near or to our south, we’ll be on the cool side of it and temperatures will be a little below normal throughout the end of the week. Highs will likely stay in the mid 50s through the early portion of next week, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s after the storm system clears past the area.

A low pressure system later this week could bring several inches of rain to eastern Iowa over a few days. (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.