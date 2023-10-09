Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Congressional Complications: With no House Speaker and Senate blockade, aid to Israel stalls

Stalled congress making it hard to assist Israel
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - As rockets light up the Israeli sky and sirens wail, America is mostly unable to assist one of its biggest allies in the Middle East. After Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as Speaker of the House, Congress is paralyzed. Until a new speaker is named, the House can’t conduct regular business.

Karen Kedrowski, Political Science Professor at Iowa State University, says House Republicans will try to elect a new speaker Wednesday, and any aid will come at a delay. In the meantime, Kedrowski says there may be some discretionary money the President can send.

“In all likelihood that would be very limited amount both an amount and duration. So any significant military aid would need congressional action,” Kedrowski said.

Further complicating matters - Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville’s blockade on about 300 military appointments. Military promotions are usually done en masse, but senators have the ability to force a roll call vote on each one. Tuberville’s stall is over a Pentagon policy to pay for troops’ travel costs to get an abortion across state lines.

Kedrowski says that can impact the conflict, because the military is part of the nation’s intelligence community.

“We share intelligence information with our allies and they share their intelligence information with us all of the time. So without you know, a titular head or people in key positions, it might delay our ability to be able to process and to communicate any intelligence,” Kedrowski said.

Another story clouding things - inaccurate reports that the U.S. paid Iran, who is suspected of aiding in Hamas’ attack on Israel, $6 billion dollars for a prisoner swap in September.

“It’s not the U.S. is giving U.S. money, [the] U.S. did not pay a ransom, the U.S. agreed to release some of Iran’s money to Iran,” Kedrowski said.

Since the 1970s, the U.S. has frozen many Iranian assets. The unfreezing of that $6 billion is earmarked only for humanitarian aid, and comes with strings attached before it can be handed over. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that Iran hasn’t been able to spend a single dollar.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot graphic
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Purchased in Eastern Iowa
Suspect charged
Washington Police investigating after vehicle damaged in shots fired incident
Police are looking for Ashrah Clayton, 15, who was last seen leaving City High, in Iowa City,...
Iowa City police find missing 15-year-old
Iowa State defense has 4 INTs as Cyclones beat TCU 27-14
Iowa State defense has 4 INTs as Cyclones beat TCU 27-14
Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
Two men killed in Cedar Rapids shooting identified

Latest News

The Iowa State Patrol issued a Blue Alert after the Sept. 13th shooting, which happened in the...
Man accused of murdering Algona police officer pleads not guilty
The shooting happened at 3960 Sherman Street Northeast shortly after 8:15 Thursday night.
Two men killed in Cedar Rapids shooting identified
Charge related to RAGBRAI incident dismissed against Iowa State Senator
Charge related to RAGBRAI incident dismissed against Iowa State Senator
Holy Family Catholic Schools and St. Columbkille Catholic Church leaders are unveiling a $14...
School, church leaders unveil renovation plan for St. Columbkille Elementary School in Dubuque