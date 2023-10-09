Show You Care
A chilly night is in the forecast with a Frost Advisory in effect

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Eastern Iowa enjoyed a beautiful fall afternoon with temperatures in the 50s and 60s and a sunny sky.

Monday Night & Tuesday

Tonight will be cold with lows in the low to mid 30s and a clear sky. Due to the cold temperatures, a Frost Advisory is in effect for the entire area through 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Therefore, you’ll need to cover up or bring sensitive plants inside. Bundling up will be a good idea on Tuesday morning as you leave for work and school. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with highs reaching the 50s and 60s with sunshine.

Wednesday through Friday

However, the pattern changes on Wednesday as a warm front brings showers and rumbles of thunder into our south zone with a partly cloudy sky elsewhere. As the low pressure system moves east scattered showers and a few storms will move into the entire area Wednesday night and into Thursday. Rain will continue through Friday with lingering showers on Saturday. High temperatures will stay in the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and through the beginning of next week highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

