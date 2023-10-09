Chilly conditions kick off otherwise pleasant days early in the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fairly consistent conditions are expected for the first couple of days of the work and school week, before things turn unsettled later on.

A Frost Advisory continues this morning until 9 a.m. for areas along and north of U.S. Highway 30. This is where lows in the mid 30s are most likely toward daybreak, though sunshine across eastern Iowa will begin to push our temperatures higher right away. The sun will be fighting against a generally cool air mass in place, and a bit of a northerly or northwesterly breeze by this afternoon. As a result, expect highs today that fall a bit short of Sunday’s warmer readings, only reaching the mid 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday will be a similar evolution to our weather as today, with frost possible for all of eastern Iowa before temperatures climb back to the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon. Sunshine will be common, again, with a bit of an afternoon breeze developing.

Changes will take place by midweek and beyond as the weather pattern turns active. Our first shot at showers and maybe a few storms comes on Wednesday, as a warm front sets up over southern Iowa. Along and north of this front, moisture will push in and lead to precipitation development. This slow-moving storm system will take a couple more days to move through the area, giving us an extended period of rain chances through Friday, with a few showers lingering on Saturday.

Where exactly the storm tracks and where the warm front sets up will help determine who is in line for the heaviest rainfall totals. However, the chances of many areas receiving at least an inch of rain are starting to look pretty decent, with higher totals than that also possible. Stay with us for updates on this potential as we get closer.

With the warm front generally near or to our south, we’ll be on the cool side of it and temperatures will be a little below normal throughout the end of the week. Highs will likely stay in the mid 50s through the early portion of next week, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s after the storm system clears past the area.

