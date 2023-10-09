Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Chilly conditions kick off otherwise pleasant days early in the week

A chilly start leads into a somewhat cooler finish on Monday afternoon.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fairly consistent conditions are expected for the first couple of days of the work and school week, before things turn unsettled later on.

A Frost Advisory continues this morning until 9 a.m. for areas along and north of U.S. Highway 30. This is where lows in the mid 30s are most likely toward daybreak, though sunshine across eastern Iowa will begin to push our temperatures higher right away. The sun will be fighting against a generally cool air mass in place, and a bit of a northerly or northwesterly breeze by this afternoon. As a result, expect highs today that fall a bit short of Sunday’s warmer readings, only reaching the mid 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday will be a similar evolution to our weather as today, with frost possible for all of eastern Iowa before temperatures climb back to the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon. Sunshine will be common, again, with a bit of an afternoon breeze developing.

Changes will take place by midweek and beyond as the weather pattern turns active. Our first shot at showers and maybe a few storms comes on Wednesday, as a warm front sets up over southern Iowa. Along and north of this front, moisture will push in and lead to precipitation development. This slow-moving storm system will take a couple more days to move through the area, giving us an extended period of rain chances through Friday, with a few showers lingering on Saturday.

Where exactly the storm tracks and where the warm front sets up will help determine who is in line for the heaviest rainfall totals. However, the chances of many areas receiving at least an inch of rain are starting to look pretty decent, with higher totals than that also possible. Stay with us for updates on this potential as we get closer.

With the warm front generally near or to our south, we’ll be on the cool side of it and temperatures will be a little below normal throughout the end of the week. Highs will likely stay in the mid 50s through the early portion of next week, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s after the storm system clears past the area.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball jackpot graphic
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Purchased in Eastern Iowa
Suspect charged
Washington Police investigating after vehicle damaged in shots fired incident
Iowa State defense has 4 INTs as Cyclones beat TCU 27-14
Iowa State defense has 4 INTs as Cyclones beat TCU 27-14
Former Pres. Trump makes campaign stop in Cedar Rapids
Former Pres. Trump makes campaign stop in Cedar Rapids
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

A chilly start leads into a somewhat cooler finish on Monday afternoon.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Erik Dean has the latest First Alert Forecast...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, Evening, October 8th
A Frost Advisory begins at 1 AM
Frost Advisory begins at 1 AM
A Frost Advisory begins at 1 AM for parts of the viewing area.
Your First Alert Forecast