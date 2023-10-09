Show You Care
Cedar Rapids school district lifts added safety measures

For the first time in more than a week, Cedar Rapids students will return to the classroom Tuesday morning without added safety precautions.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The district put several measures in place last week after a threat forced the district to cancel classes last Monday.

That included limiting entrances to schools, a ban on non-see-through backpacks and purses, and staff searching lunchboxes.

The district announced those measures would be relaxed after Cedar Rapids police arrested a 14-year-old for making the threat.

The Cedar Rapids school board is scheduled to hold its regular meeting Monday night.

According to the agenda, both Superintendent Dr. Tawana Grover and the school board will provide reports.

There will also be a public hearing on instructional time for the next school year.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Educational Leadership and Support Center.

