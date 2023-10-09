Cedar Rapids Fire Department dispatched to detached garage fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 6:37 PM Sunday, Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 6800 block of Boxwood Ln. NE. When crews arrived, they discovered a detatched garage was fully involved.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguished the fire before it was able to spread to other homes in the area. The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly disposed ashes.

A garage and two cars were deemed a total loss. Both adjacent houses sustained minor damage to the siding. No medical treatment was required.

