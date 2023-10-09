Cedar Rapids churches pray for change after fatal shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday, Gospel Tabernacle Church hosted a prayer meeting after a shooting in Cedar Rapids that left two dead and another severely injured.

“This is just so heartbreaking,” said Ray Coleman, Pastor of Mt. Zion MBC. “It’s not something that I’m sure this person was thinking, ‘This was going to be my last day on earth.’”

The shooting was in the 3900 block of Sherman Street on Thursday. The apartment complex there, Pointe Apartments, was the site of another fatal shooting in December 2018.

“For that particular apartment complex, they’ve tried a number of different things. And we just— our heart really goes out to the family and all the residents there that have to live in that environment,” said Coleman.

The prayers Sunday were not just for those lost their lives recently, but in the face of violence these leaders said they’ve seen far, far too much of.

“We have too much gun violence in the community,” said Dedric Doolin, President of the Cedar Rapids branch of the NAACP.

“This is becoming such a frequent thing that we’re dealing with,” added Coleman.

During the meeting, pastors from a number of churches spoke, both offering words of comfort and pleading for change.

“We got to give people options and alternatives to make decisions about their life and things that they can do. And the choices are limited for—unfortunately— for some folks in the community, and hopefully we can improve that,” said Doolin.

Some pastors pointed to changing gun legislation; another said churches need to reach out to kids, along with their parents. However, everyone agreed they didn’t want to hear of another life lost this way and mourn all over again.

“These issues are not worth life. They’re just not worth life,” said Jackie Horton, Pastor of Elevate Life Gospel Tabernacle Church.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.