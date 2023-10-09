Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Cedar Rapids churches pray for change after fatal shooting

Sunday, Gospel Tabernacle Church hosted a prayer meeting after a shooting in Cedar Rapids that left two dead and another severely injured.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday, Gospel Tabernacle Church hosted a prayer meeting after a shooting in Cedar Rapids that left two dead and another severely injured.

“This is just so heartbreaking,” said Ray Coleman, Pastor of Mt. Zion MBC. “It’s not something that I’m sure this person was thinking, ‘This was going to be my last day on earth.’”

The shooting was in the 3900 block of Sherman Street on Thursday. The apartment complex there, Pointe Apartments, was the site of another fatal shooting in December 2018.

“For that particular apartment complex, they’ve tried a number of different things. And we just— our heart really goes out to the family and all the residents there that have to live in that environment,” said Coleman.

The prayers Sunday were not just for those lost their lives recently, but in the face of violence these leaders said they’ve seen far, far too much of.

“We have too much gun violence in the community,” said Dedric Doolin, President of the Cedar Rapids branch of the NAACP.

“This is becoming such a frequent thing that we’re dealing with,” added Coleman.

During the meeting, pastors from a number of churches spoke, both offering words of comfort and pleading for change.

“We got to give people options and alternatives to make decisions about their life and things that they can do. And the choices are limited for—unfortunately— for some folks in the community, and hopefully we can improve that,” said Doolin.

Some pastors pointed to changing gun legislation; another said churches need to reach out to kids, along with their parents. However, everyone agreed they didn’t want to hear of another life lost this way and mourn all over again.

“These issues are not worth life. They’re just not worth life,” said Jackie Horton, Pastor of Elevate Life Gospel Tabernacle Church.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 8:21 p.m., Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 3900 block of Sherman Street...
Cedar Rapids residents still in shock day after shooting that killed two
Powerball jackpot graphic
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Purchased in Eastern Iowa
FNL End Zone Generic1
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 7
2023 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
Dr. Tawana Grover
Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent releases video on threat arrest

Latest News

Ron DeSantis makes campaign stop & speaks with Eastern Iowa voters.
Ron DeSantis makes campaign stop & speaks with Eastern Iowa voters.
Fire
Cedar Rapids Fire Department dispatched to detached garage fire
Player-led meeting may have fueled Iowa's defensive line against Purdue
Player-led meeting may have fueled Iowa's defensive line against Purdue
Campbell pleased with progress of his young squad
Campbell pleased with progress of his young squad