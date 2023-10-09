11-year-old dead after crashing dirt bike into semi trailer in western Iowa

LE MARS, Iowa (KCRG) - An 11-year-old boy died after crashing a dirt bike into a semi-trailer on Saturday morning in Plymouth County.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened at about 10:40 a.m. in the 22000 block of C38 in Merrill. That’s about 20 miles northeast of Sioux City.

Officials said the boy was riding on a private driveway before entering the road when he hit the left side of the trailer.

The boy died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

