Washington Police investigating after vehicle damaged in shots fired incident

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington Police Department says it’s asking for help from the public, after they say there was a motor vehicle accident and shots fired near the intersection of East Madison Street and South 9th Avenue.

Police responded to the scene around 10:20pm on Saturday. Officers found an abandoned vehicle with extensive front end damage near the intersection, and also found several spent shell casings nearby.

Officials say witnesses saw a lone male shooter with a hooded sweatshirt exit the vehicle and fire shots in the direction of a second vehicle, before leaving on foot. They say someone came forward early Sunday morning saying they were involved in the incident, and had gunshot damage to their vehicle.

No injuries were reported. Washington police say this is an active, ongoing investigation, and believe it is a targeted incident with no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 319-653-2107.

