Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Washington Police investigating after vehicle damaged in shots fired incident

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington Police Department says it’s asking for help from the public, after they say there was a motor vehicle accident and shots fired near the intersection of East Madison Street and South 9th Avenue.

Police responded to the scene around 10:20pm on Saturday. Officers found an abandoned vehicle with extensive front end damage near the intersection, and also found several spent shell casings nearby.

Officials say witnesses saw a lone male shooter with a hooded sweatshirt exit the vehicle and fire shots in the direction of a second vehicle, before leaving on foot. They say someone came forward early Sunday morning saying they were involved in the incident, and had gunshot damage to their vehicle.

No injuries were reported. Washington police say this is an active, ongoing investigation, and believe it is a targeted incident with no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 319-653-2107.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 8:21 p.m., Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 3900 block of Sherman Street...
Cedar Rapids residents still in shock day after shooting that killed two
FNL End Zone Generic1
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 7
2023 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
Dr. Tawana Grover
Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent releases video on threat arrest
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard

Latest News

Powerball jackpot graphic
$2 Million Powerball Ticket Purchased in Eastern Iowa
Great meals for national pork month are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Great meals for national pork month are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Great meals for national pork month are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Great meals for national pork month are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Tourism resuming in West Maui near Lahaina as hotels and timeshare properties welcome visitors
Tourism resuming in West Maui near Lahaina as hotels and timeshare properties welcome visitors