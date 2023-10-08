Show You Care
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 40s across Eastern Iowa. Grabbing a sweater before heading to church this morning will be a good idea.

Sunday through Tuesday

Clouds will gradually decrease throughout Sunday with highs rising into the upper 50s and 60s. Tonight will be cold with lows cooling into the 30s with a partly cloudy sky. We’ll have a pleasant start to the workweek with sunshine on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

A seasonal end to the weekend(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Wednesday and Beyond

However, the forecast changes on Wednesday as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. First, on Wednesday a warm front will move into the region from the south, bringing rainfall to our southern areas. Then, as the low pressure system approaches the state from the west, rainfall is expected to become more widespread across the area. Showers will continue on Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday. Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s through next weekend.

A seasonal end to the weekend(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

