Player-led meeting may have fueled Iowa’s defensive line against Purdue

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa defense continues to shine. Following their 20-14 victory over Purdue, the Hawkeyes have now allowed 14 or fewer points in 12 of their last 19 games.

Against the Boilermakers, the Hawkeyes had two interceptions. This marked the second straight game Cooper DeJean has picked off a pass, while linebacker Jay Higgins earned the first in his career in the fourth quarter. Higgins also had a team-high 12 tackles, but it was the defensive line who stepped up the most against the Boilermakers. Through five games the unit had just 3 sacks. On Saturday, they tallied a season-high of six. What may have prompted that kind of improvement was a player led meeting the defensive linemen had prior to their game.

“We’ve just been playing like super stuck up and tight or super stressed about just messing up our jobs,” sophomore defensive lineman Aaron Graves explained. “We just said we’re going to go out there and have fun and play together as a unit. We’re just going to have fun the whole game and we did that. I think I can speak for everybody on the d-line in saying that we had more fun this game than we have any of the other ones.”

“Sometimes it’s just a matter of making quarterbacks uncomfortable or getting them off the spot, not just sacks. Sacks are always a good thing, but that there’s a little bit more to it. That being said, today was clearly the best job we’ve done,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz added.

Iowa visits Wisconsin on Saturday.

