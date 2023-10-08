Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Player-led meeting may have fueled Iowa’s defensive line against Purdue

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa defense continues to shine. Following their 20-14 victory over Purdue, the Hawkeyes have now allowed 14 or fewer points in 12 of their last 19 games.

Against the Boilermakers, the Hawkeyes had two interceptions. This marked the second straight game Cooper DeJean has picked off a pass, while linebacker Jay Higgins earned the first in his career in the fourth quarter. Higgins also had a team-high 12 tackles, but it was the defensive line who stepped up the most against the Boilermakers. Through five games the unit had just 3 sacks. On Saturday, they tallied a season-high of six. What may have prompted that kind of improvement was a player led meeting the defensive linemen had prior to their game.

“We’ve just been playing like super stuck up and tight or super stressed about just messing up our jobs,” sophomore defensive lineman Aaron Graves explained. “We just said we’re going to go out there and have fun and play together as a unit. We’re just going to have fun the whole game and we did that. I think I can speak for everybody on the d-line in saying that we had more fun this game than we have any of the other ones.”

“Sometimes it’s just a matter of making quarterbacks uncomfortable or getting them off the spot, not just sacks. Sacks are always a good thing, but that there’s a little bit more to it. That being said, today was clearly the best job we’ve done,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz added.

Iowa visits Wisconsin on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 8:21 p.m., Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 3900 block of Sherman Street...
Cedar Rapids residents still in shock day after shooting that killed two
FNL End Zone Generic1
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone Week 7
2023 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times
Dr. Tawana Grover
Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent releases video on threat arrest
KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Scoreboard

Latest News

Campbell pleased with progress of his young squad
Campbell pleased with progress of his young squad
Iowa State defense has 4 INTs as Cyclones beat TCU 27-14
Iowa State defense has 4 INTs as Cyclones beat TCU 27-14
The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.
Bey-Buie scores 3 TDs, Northern Iowa gets clutch interception in 27-20 win over Indiana State
Kaleb Johnson returns from injury to rush for 134 yards in Hawkeyes’ 20-14 win over Purdue
Kaleb Johnson returns from injury to rush for 134 yards in Hawkeyes’ 20-14 win over Purdue