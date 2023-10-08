Great meals for national pork month are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer has great meals for national pork month in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

October is National Pork Month, so today we are going to talk about some of my favorite Cuts of pork and some tips and tricks.

If you’re looking for those lean cuts, kind of a cheat here is to look for words like loin and also a lot of the roasts are considered lean. Pork tenderloin is actually considered extra lean and it has received the American Heart Association’s Heart Check Mark. It is just as lean as a boneless, skinless chicken breast. So you can actually swap that pork tenderloin for chicken breast if you want to switch things up a little. When it comes to pork, especially lean cuts like that pork tenderloin, you want to make sure you are using a meat thermometer. The internal cooking temp for roast and pork chops is 145 degrees and then you want to let it rest for at least 3 to 5 minutes so that those juices can really redistribute. I have found that pork tenderloin tends to be a little bit more flexible than chicken breast, so if you are new to the kitchen, this might be a nice place for you to start out with some of your recipes. It’s a little bit more forgiving and I find it really doesn’t dry out very easily. You can roast it whole, you can cut it up and slice it for smaller pieces that cook faster, and you can dice it for a stir fry.

I love the tenderized pork loin slices. These are these are tenderized at the meat counter for you and then they cook very quickly. Typically these are breaded and served like that traditional pork tenderloin sandwich, but for a fraction of the price and the time. I also love pork roast, especially pork shoulder, because you can prep a lot early in the week and then make it into different things throughout the week. You know you can use this the same way you would use shredded chicken throughout the week, but you’ve really done all of your work early, so you have dinner ready for you when you need it.

We do have a pork section of recipes in our favorites cookbook where if you are looking for more inspiration, definitely pick up our cookbook at your local Fairway and find some recipes there, otherwise, you can head to fairway.com.

