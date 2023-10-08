CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What another nice fall day across Eastern Iowa. We had highs in the 50s & 60s. Oskaloosa was the big winner today with a high of 71 degrees.

As we head into the evening and overnight hours, we will dip into the mid to upper 30s and because of that, The National Weather Service went ahead and issued a Frost Advisory from 1 AM - 9 AM on Monday. Please make sure the sensitive outdoor vegetation is covered up as frost could kill it if left uncovered.

A Frost Advisory begins at 1 AM (KCRG)

Other than that, we will see plenty of Sunshine for Monday & Tuesday before our next weather maker pushes its way into the area.

Rain chances will pick up a little bit on Wednesday, then they really start to ramp up as we head into your Thursday & Friday.

For next weekend, we will stay Partly to Mostly Cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.

