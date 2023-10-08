Former Pres. Trump makes campaign stop in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The people waiting outside the DoubleTree in Cedar Rapids to hear former President Trump on Saturday weren’t still making up their minds on who to vote for in 2024. They were there to support the candidate they had already chosen.

“There’s no other choice. It’s all there is to it,” said Larry Ullrick, a Trump supporter.

The former President is currently facing 91 felony counts in four criminal cases, but that fact was not deterring these voters.

“He’s being charged for menial charges,” said Ullrick.

“It is a distraction to what the real issue in this country is, because it seems like there’s indictment every time there’s some more Hunter Biden stuff that comes out,” said Dara Price, another supporter.

Trump’s absence from the first two GOP presidential debates was also not a problem for these voters.

“Doesn’t bother me. We all know what he’s like,” said Ullrick.

Price said she did not vote for Trump in 2016.

“I voted for ice cream for dinner,” she said. “Literally, I went for ice cream for dinner. I voted for ice cream for dinner. So we went out to ice cream. I didn’t vote.”

Price said she was “checked out” of politics, and it was the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted her to check in.

“Personally, COVID really changed me politically. COVID, I saw that right from the jump. I was a clinical health coach. I couldn’t play those games anymore,” said Price.

During his Cedar Rapids stop, Trump said his campaign was about launching a revival of “economic nationalism.”

“We will protect our wages, our factories, our farmers, and our cherished—most importantly—way of life. It’s a way of life,” said Trump.

A promise of a certain “way of life” was what the voters TV9 spoke to wanted to hear.

“We’ve got just sin running rampant and this country is kind of a whatever you want, whatever you feel. And that’s not how I grew up. I was not—I was raised with morals, I was raised with standards. That was the America I thought I was growing up in,” said Michelle Ullrick.

