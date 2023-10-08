Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Former Pres. Trump makes campaign stop in Cedar Rapids

The people waiting outside the DoubleTree in Cedar Rapids to hear former President Trump on Saturday weren’t still making up their minds on who to vote for in
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The people waiting outside the DoubleTree in Cedar Rapids to hear former President Trump on Saturday weren’t still making up their minds on who to vote for in 2024. They were there to support the candidate they had already chosen.

“There’s no other choice. It’s all there is to it,” said Larry Ullrick, a Trump supporter.

The former President is currently facing 91 felony counts in four criminal cases, but that fact was not deterring these voters.

“He’s being charged for menial charges,” said Ullrick.

“It is a distraction to what the real issue in this country is, because it seems like there’s indictment every time there’s some more Hunter Biden stuff that comes out,” said Dara Price, another supporter.

Trump’s absence from the first two GOP presidential debates was also not a problem for these voters.

“Doesn’t bother me. We all know what he’s like,” said Ullrick.

Price said she did not vote for Trump in 2016.

“I voted for ice cream for dinner,” she said. “Literally, I went for ice cream for dinner. I voted for ice cream for dinner. So we went out to ice cream. I didn’t vote.”

Price said she was “checked out” of politics, and it was the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted her to check in.

“Personally, COVID really changed me politically. COVID, I saw that right from the jump. I was a clinical health coach. I couldn’t play those games anymore,” said Price.

During his Cedar Rapids stop, Trump said his campaign was about launching a revival of “economic nationalism.”

“We will protect our wages, our factories, our farmers, and our cherished—most importantly—way of life. It’s a way of life,” said Trump.

A promise of a certain “way of life” was what the voters TV9 spoke to wanted to hear.

“We’ve got just sin running rampant and this country is kind of a whatever you want, whatever you feel. And that’s not how I grew up. I was not—I was raised with morals, I was raised with standards. That was the America I thought I was growing up in,” said Michelle Ullrick.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
2 dead, 1 injured following shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids
CRCSD will continue to keep its precautionary safety protocol measures in place for Friday.
Police make arrest in social media threat to Cedar Rapids Schools
One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries in a head-on crash in Bertram on...
One injured in head-on crash in Linn County
Dr. Tawana Grover
Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent releases video on threat arrest
Jihad Gasaway
Cedar Rapids man charged in I-80 incident now faces murder charge, victim identified

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at a commit to caucus rally, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in...
Trump asks Iowans to help him ‘win big’ in 2024 caucuses to set the tone for the general election
Purdue tight end Garrett Miller (88) pursues Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) as he runs...
Kaleb Johnson returns from injury to rush for 134 yards in Hawkeyes’ 20-14 win over Purdue
Deaths rise to 47 after an icy flood swept through India's Himalayan northeast
Deaths rise to 47 after an icy flood swept through India’s Himalayan northeast
Witnesses to FBI hunt for Civil War gold describe heavily loaded armored truck, signs of a...
Witnesses to FBI hunt for Civil War gold describe heavily loaded armored truck, signs of a night dig