Des Moines Palestinian, Jewish Americans both troubled by attacks in Israel
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Des Moines Palestinian and Jewish communities are both shaken by attacks in Israel and a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“To see this level of destruction, it’s almost as if there was a 9/11 that happened in Israel today. Everyone there is hurting, everyone there is suffering emotionally and many people there are suffering physically from what’s going on,” Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines executive director Jarad Bernstein.

The catastrophic attack lands on the Jewish Holiday Shemini Atzeret, a time Bernstein said is “meant to be joyous.” The Jewish Federation of greater Des Moines is raising money to provide emergency assistance in Israel.

In the wake of the news, Bernstein said the day feels more somber as his community processes the impact.

“One of our board members is Israeli,” Bernstein said. “Two (of her) family members have had their houses hit by shrapnel breaking windows, hitting the roof of their building, that they’re in a state of utter shock; this was this was absolutely not expected.”

Bernstein said he also has family in another city that is intercepting the fallout.

While Jewish people in Des Moines grieve, Palestinian Americans worry.

President Joe Biden said the United States would support Israel, continuing the decades-long relationship between nations. Palestinian advocate and descendant of Palestine refugees Mohamed Ali said U.S. involvement in the middle east has historically caused Islamophobia in America.

“We’ve been through a lot in this country,” Ali said, “after Sept. 11, things changed a lot, we started seeing a lot of racism and bigotry against Muslims.”

Ali says he supports freedom for Palestine, but he’s still saddened by these attacks.

“We condemn any loss of lives innocent lives, we just have to go back to the main problem,” Ali said. “The issue is not religion, the issue is the Zionists that believe in the occupation.”

Ali said he has seen Palestinians suffer under Israeli rule, and he doesn’t want the history of the conflict ignored.

