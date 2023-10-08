Campbell pleased with progress of his young squad

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - After getting punched in the mouth by a 30 point loss at Oklahoma the Iowa State football team was in desperate need of some home cooking in order to bounce back. That’s exactly what they got in their 27-14 victory over TCU on Saturday.

“We still haven’t come anywhere close to what we’re capable of playing and that’s exciting, yet I think there is great growth in some areas,” said Iowa State football head coach Matt Campbell. “I think this group has grown every week. It continues to grow and great teams in college football, you can’t declare them in September and you sure can’t declare them halfway through October, but they’ll show up at the end of October and November. they’re the ones who keep getting better. They get better week in and week out.”

