$2 Million Powerball Ticket Purchased in Eastern Iowa

Powerball jackpot graphic
Powerball jackpot graphic(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Powerball ticket worth $2 Million Dollars was purchased in Eastern Iowa. The lucky ticket was purchased at Casey’s in Tiffin. All five white balls matched Saturday evening’s drawing, but missed the powerball making it worth $1 million. The person who bought the ticket did purchase the Power Play option, which multiplies the prize at the Match 5 Level to $2 Million.

It was one of two tickets across the U.S. to win a $2 Million prize. The other ticket was purchased in Maine.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 47-54-57-60-65 and Powerball 19. The Power Play number was 3.

Since no one matched all six numbers, Monday’s drawing climbs to an estimated $1.55 Billion.

The Iowa Lottery will also give Casey’s a $2000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Prizes of $2 million needs to be claimed in Clive at the Iowa Lottery Headquarters. The office hours are Monday through Friday and by appointment only.

The winner or winners of the prize can call the lottery at 515-725-7900 to schedule an appointment.

