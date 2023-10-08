Show You Care
1 killed and 8 wounded in shooting at Pennsylvania community center party
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — One person was killed and eight were wounded in a shooting during a private party at a Pennsylvania community center early Sunday, authorities said.

State police in Indiana County said troopers local officers as well as emergency services responded at 12:35 a.m. Sunday to the shooting at the Chevy Chase Community Center in White Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

Nine people between the ages of 18 and 23 were shot, including a 22-year-old Pittsburgh man who died at the scene, police said.

An 18-year-old man from Chicago was critically injured and an 18-year-old man from Florida was also among the victims. The others who were shot were all from Pennsylvania: three men ages 19, 20 and 22; two 19-year-old women; and a 23-year-old woman.

The wounded were taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, Pennsylvania; UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC Marcy in Pittsburgh; and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. Some had already been treated and released, police said in an update later Sunday morning.

No suspects were in custody and police asked anyone with information to contact troopers in Indiana County. Authorities haven’t said if they know what led to the shooting or whether they know who was behind it, or whether more than one person was involved and if the suspect or suspects were at the gathering.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

