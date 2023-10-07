Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

‘Staging Storefronts’ transforms historic section of Dubuque into showcase of local artists

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) -Two blocks of Dubuque’s “Central Curve” are revitalized until the end of October as artists create new storefronts in otherwise empty buildings. It’s called ‘Staging Storefronts.’

Since August, nine different artists from the “Key City Creative Center have displayed their art in storefronts along the 1700 & 1800 blocks of Central Avenue.

Along with keeping the historic area alive, the event also showcases their work and helps get the word out about their businesses.

“It was an awesome opportunity just to have a space to advertise and market my like what I do in my business and everything because right now my studios inside The Keep City Creative Center and so it’s kind of hidden and I have nowhere to like advertise my stuff.” said the owner of Shannan Koeller Twisted Willow Photography.

The event started in August and each storefront was changed with different displays each month.

The event is a collaboration between Key City Creative Center, Dubuque Initiatives, and Dubuque Main Street.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
2 dead, 1 injured following shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids
Jihad Gasaway
Cedar Rapids man charged in I-80 incident now faces murder charge, victim identified
Western Dubuque placed on lockdown
Hoax call places Western Dubuque High School on lockdown
CRCSD will continue to keep its precautionary safety protocol measures in place for Friday.
Police make arrest in social media threat to Cedar Rapids Schools
An Iowa high school teacher is hitting all of the right notes on social media.
Iowa high school teacher goes viral for musical announcement

Latest News

Republican Presidential Candidate and North Dakota Governor sits down with Iowa Capitol...
Caucus Conversation: 10 questions for Doug Burgum
Caucus Conversation: 10 questions for Doug Burgum
Caucus Conversation: 10 questions for Doug Burgum
Caucus Conversation: 10 questions for Doug Burgum
At approximately 8:21 p.m., Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 3900 block of Sherman Street...
Cedar Rapids residents still in shock day after shooting that killed two