‘Staging Storefronts’ transforms historic section of Dubuque into showcase of local artists

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) -Two blocks of Dubuque’s “Central Curve” are revitalized until the end of October as artists create new storefronts in otherwise empty buildings. It’s called ‘Staging Storefronts.’

Since August, nine different artists from the “Key City Creative Center have displayed their art in storefronts along the 1700 & 1800 blocks of Central Avenue.

Along with keeping the historic area alive, the event also showcases their work and helps get the word out about their businesses.

“It was an awesome opportunity just to have a space to advertise and market my like what I do in my business and everything because right now my studios inside The Keep City Creative Center and so it’s kind of hidden and I have nowhere to like advertise my stuff.” said the owner of Shannan Koeller Twisted Willow Photography.

The event started in August and each storefront was changed with different displays each month.

The event is a collaboration between Key City Creative Center, Dubuque Initiatives, and Dubuque Main Street.

