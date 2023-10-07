CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a quiet and chilly morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

The Weekend

We’ll have lots of sunshine in the morning, but a partly cloudy sky is expected this afternoon. Temperatures today will only rise into the 50s and 60s. Tonight, will be seasonally cold with lows in the 30s and 40s. Sunday looks very similar with temperatures rising into the 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A perfect fall weekend (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Workweek

A very fall like start to the upcoming workweek is expected with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 60s. However, a warm front is forecasted to move into the area by the end of the week bringing in a chance for showers.

A perfect fall weekend (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.