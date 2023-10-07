One person displaced after Cedar Rapids Fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person is displaced after a fire on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids early Saturday morning. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Center Street NE around 12:20 in the morning.

Crews say they found fire coming from the first floor exterior of the house and it spread to the attic before they were able to extinguish it. Officials say the one occupant of the home was out before they arrived. She suffered a burn to her foot and was treated on the scene before driving herself to the local hospital. The fire is under investigation.

