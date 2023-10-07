Show You Care
Crime Scene Investigators pore over evidence in Bravon Tukes trial(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -The jury at the Bravon Tukes trial saw gruesome crime scene and autopsy photographs Friday, KCCI’s Beau Bowman reported.

Tukes is the accused getaway driver for the shooter, Preston Walls, in the Starts Right Here shooting last January in Des Moines.

Associate State Medical Examiner Kelly Kruse testified Carr was shot nine times in the chest, back, neck, head, even his arms and hands.

Kruse said Dameron was shot 13 times in his face, chest, back, arms and legs.

She said one bullet went all the way through Dameron’s abdomen, injuring the liver, gallbladder, bowels and pelvis.

Kruse also mentioned she found a different bullet in Dameron’s chest from a previous shooting that looked like it had happened some time ago.

Friday morning, jurors listened to Des Moines Police CSI walk through every bullet, every casing, and every fragment recovered at the crime scene.

Prosecutors showed the jurors pictures of the evidence as the CSI agents identified them and described where they were found inside the building.

Witnesses earlier in the trial told us Preston Walls, the shooter, fired 30 rounds, killing Rashad Carr and Gionni Dameron, and injuring Will Keeps, the Starts Right Here founder.

Throughout all of the testimony today, Bravon Tukes, the defendant in this case, was not mentioned a single time by witnesses.

The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Monday.

