Cedar Rapids residents still in shock day after shooting that killed two

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 8:21 p.m. Thursday evening, Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 3900 block of Sherman Street for a report of shots fired.

Responders arrived to find three adult males suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. Two of the subjects were found to be deceased from their injuries.

No arrests have been made so far.

Andy Goodrich, who lives nearby, heard the commotion last night and says it’s a reminder that anything can happen.

”This could happen anywhere in Cedar Rapids, any neighborhood - we’re not unique we’re just an average neighborhood and it could happen anyway.“

He blames the availability of guns and says lawmakers must do more.

”The trouble is that guns are just so easy, that’s the bad part of it. If we could just learn to compromise and get along - in politics everyone is just arguing “

Pointe Apartments was the site of another shooting death. That one occurred in December of 2018.

