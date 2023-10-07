Although warmer, still below normal highs for Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We had another chilly day across Eastern Iowa with highs staying in the mid to upper 50s for the most part. A few cities did go back into the low 60s.

Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 70s near Oskaloosa (KCRG)

As we go into Sunday, we will increase the temperature just a little bit with highs going into the low to mid 60s.

As we enter the workweek, upper 50s with mostly sunny skies will be the rule for Monday and then once again the 60s make a return for Tuesday.

Rain chances make another appearance for Wednesday through Friday.

Another nice round of rain is possible as we head into the 2nd half of the workweek. (KCRG)

Highs will go back into the upper 50s for Friday and then the rain exits out of Eastern Iowa, but in terms of temperature, we stay in the 50s for next weekend.

Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is 66.

Welcome to Fall in Eastern Iowa!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.