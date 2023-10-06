Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

University of Iowa homecoming parade set for Friday

It's homecoming weekend at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, and the homecoming parade is set for Friday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s homecoming weekend at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, and the homecoming parade is set to start at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Washington and Gilbert Streets and finish at Iowa Avenue and Gilbert Street.

The city said to stay aware of street closures, parking restrictions and changes to the city’s bus routes during the parade.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Washington and Gilbert Streets and finish at Iowa...
The parade will begin at the intersection of Washington and Gilbert Streets and finish at Iowa Avenue and Gilbert Street.(University of Iowa)

The university has a full list of street closures and no-parking zones available on its website.

A livestream of the parade will be available on the university’s YouTube channel for anyone unable to make it to Iowa City.

The parade comes ahead of Saturday’s homecoming football game against Purdue at Kinnick.

It’ll be the Hawkeyes first game without quarterback Cade McNamara. He is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be streamed on Peacock.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Dubuque placed on lockdown
Hoax call places Western Dubuque High School on lockdown
Jihad Gasaway
Cedar Rapids man charged in I-80 incident now faces murder charge, victim identified
Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
2 dead, 1 injured following shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids
CRCSD will continue to keep its precautionary safety protocol measures in place for Friday.
Police make arrest in social media threat to Cedar Rapids Schools
A sign for Collins Aerospace on their campus in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 (Taylor...
Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids to lay off nearly 70 workers

Latest News

Layoffs take effect Friday for more than 200 employees at a pet food plant in Independence.
More than 200 employees laid off at Independence pet food plant
Layoffs take effect Friday for more than 200 employees at a pet food plant in Independence.
More than 200 employees laid off at Independence pet food plant
It's homecoming weekend at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, and the homecoming parade is...
University of Iowa homecoming parade set for Friday
The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a head-on crash sent one person to the hospital.
One injured in head-on crash in Linn County