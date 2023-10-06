University of Iowa homecoming parade set for Friday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s homecoming weekend at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, and the homecoming parade is set to start at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

The parade will begin at the intersection of Washington and Gilbert Streets and finish at Iowa Avenue and Gilbert Street.

The city said to stay aware of street closures, parking restrictions and changes to the city’s bus routes during the parade.

The university has a full list of street closures and no-parking zones available on its website.

A livestream of the parade will be available on the university’s YouTube channel for anyone unable to make it to Iowa City.

The parade comes ahead of Saturday’s homecoming football game against Purdue at Kinnick.

It’ll be the Hawkeyes first game without quarterback Cade McNamara. He is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be streamed on Peacock.

