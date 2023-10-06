Solon focused on playing clean football ahead of matchup against unbeaten Williamsburg

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Undefeated Williamsburg heads to Solon Friday night. The Spartans have rattled off five straight wins, with their most recent being a double overtime thriller.

In last week’s game against Benton Community, Solon trailed 10-3 in the fourth quarter, but the Spartans were able to pull off the 16-13 victory.

“At halftime we were all down on ourselves because as a defense we though we played well enough to be up by a lot,” senior wide receiver and linebacker Brett White said. “You can’t control that. You can only control the controllable and it bounced our way at the end of the game. We just kind of gritted it out in the last two overtimes,” he added.

It was a matchup filled with turnovers for both teams, but the Spartans know they can’t let that happen this week.

“They never beat themselves. That was the message kind of going into this week is we got away with one last week with turning the ball over and making some mistakes. As the quality of opponents goes up and when you get into the playoffs and things like that, that margin for error becomes even smaller,” Solon football head coach Lucas Stanton said.

Williamsburg sits 6-0 on the season and have outscored their last four opponents 214-54. Solon expects this to be their toughest test yet.

“They have a good run game, a good pass game and we just have to shut that down,” senior tight end and defensive end Ben Kampman said.

“They’re lightning fast and they got a dude in Derek [Weisskopf], who I’m good friends with, who just commands that whole team. He’s just really good leader. He’s been banged up a little bit, but I’m just excited to play against him because of how good he is,” White added.

Even with all the Raiders’ star power, it’s their fundamentals at the line of scrimmage that stand out most to Coach Stanton.

“When I watch film, that’s the first thing I watch. It’s just how well coached those guys are and they’re all seniors on the offensive line. They run their scheme very, very well with great leverage and pad level and they don’t make a lot of mistakes,” Stanton said.

The Spartans are a team that prides themselves on their defense.

“If we force turnovers, I think we can give our offense a little push to drive down the field,” White said. “We kind of play like Iowa, just try to get it back to our defense, just try to keep it in good field position.”

“A bunch of guys have fun playing defense, me included and we pride ourselves on being tough and taking the ball away,” Kampman added.

They know they’ll need to play clean football in order to pull off the upset.

“We have to play with grit, everyone has to get to the ball and we have to limit turnovers,” Kampman said. “It’s a big motivator. It’d be nice to take away that goose egg.”

