Rep. Ashley Hinson to hold town halls in eastern Iowa Friday

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson will visit eastern Iowa on Friday for a series of town halls.

The events are open to the public. She’s expected to hear from Iowans and answer their questions.

Hinson will be in Edgewood at the Edgewood Event Center, at 303 North Washington Street, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

She will then hold a town hall meeting in Waverly at the public library, at 1500 W Bremer Avenue, at 11:45 a.m..

Hinson will then be in Waterloo at the TechWorks campus in the afternoon.

