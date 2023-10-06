Show You Care
Rep. Ashley Hinson to hold town halls in eastern Iowa Friday

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson will visit eastern Iowa on Friday for a series of town halls.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson will visit eastern Iowa on Friday for a series of town halls.

The events are open to the public. She’s expected to hear from Iowans and answer their questions.

Hinson will be in Edgewood at the Edgewood Event Center, at 303 North Washington Street, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

She will then hold a town hall meeting in Waverly at the public library, at 1500 W Bremer Avenue, at 11:45 a.m..

Hinson will then be in Waterloo at the TechWorks campus in the afternoon.

