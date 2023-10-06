Show You Care
Police make arrest in social media threat to Cedar Rapids Schools

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Cedar Rapids Police made an arrest in connection to the social media threat that closed the Cedar Rapids Community School District on Monday.

Officials say they have arrested a 14-year-old from Cedar Rapids. The subject’s identity is not being released as they are a juvenile.

CRCSD will continue to keep its precautionary safety protocol measures in place for Friday. Dr Tawana Grover, Superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District released the following statement following the arrest:

“We are deeply grateful for the diligent and unwavering efforts of the Cedar Rapids Police Department. Their invaluable assistance and resources were paramount in ensuring the safety and security of our community. CRCSD would like to thank our parents and our community for their cooperation during this highly sensitive investigation as we work to ensure safe and secure learning environments in our schools.”

Cedar Rapids Police also released the following statement:

CRPD is grateful this incident was successfully closed without violence. School Resource Officers and patrol officers remain vigilant in providing secure, safe learning environments for students and staff. Finally, cooperation and communication with CRCSD officials and staff through this event has been effective and smooth and allowed our teams to focus on the investigation.

Officials say the case is still under investigation.

