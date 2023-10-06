One injured in head-on crash in Linn County

BERTRAM, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries in a head-on crash in Bertram on Thursday.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened when the driver of an SUV failed to yield to oncoming traffic at Highway 13 and Blaines Crossing Road.

Officials said the SUV was heading southbound on Highway 13, but the driver didn’t yield to oncoming traffic while turning east onto Blaines Crossing Road. That’s when officials said the SUV collided head-on with the pickup, which was heading northbound.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for what officials said were minor injuries. The driver of the SUV was also cited for Failure to Yield.

