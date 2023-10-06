Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

One injured in head-on crash in Linn County

One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries in a head-on crash in Bertram on...
One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries in a head-on crash in Bertram on Thursday.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTRAM, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries in a head-on crash in Bertram on Thursday.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened when the driver of an SUV failed to yield to oncoming traffic at Highway 13 and Blaines Crossing Road.

Officials said the SUV was heading southbound on Highway 13, but the driver didn’t yield to oncoming traffic while turning east onto Blaines Crossing Road. That’s when officials said the SUV collided head-on with the pickup, which was heading northbound.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital for what officials said were minor injuries. The driver of the SUV was also cited for Failure to Yield.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Dubuque placed on lockdown
Hoax call places Western Dubuque High School on lockdown
Jihad Gasaway
Cedar Rapids man charged in I-80 incident now faces murder charge, victim identified
Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
2 dead, 1 injured following shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids
CRCSD will continue to keep its precautionary safety protocol measures in place for Friday.
Police make arrest in social media threat to Cedar Rapids Schools
A sign for Collins Aerospace on their campus in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 (Taylor...
Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids to lay off nearly 70 workers

Latest News

Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Republican representing Iowa's Second Congressional District.
Rep. Ashley Hinson to hold town halls in eastern Iowa Friday
Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson will visit eastern Iowa on Friday for a series of town halls.
Rep. Ashley Hinson to hold town halls in eastern Iowa Friday
The search for a new House Speaker continues after a historic vote to oust former speaker Kevin...
Search for new House Speaker continues after McCarthy ousted
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign vehicle was hit during a stop in...
Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign vehicle hit in Iowa
Cedar Rapids police say a shooting killed two people and seriously hurt a third person on the...
2 dead, 1 injured following shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids