NAMI Linn County hosts community forum on mental heath
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - NAMI Linn County hosted its annual Community Forum Thursday night at the Cedar Rapids Public Library as part of Mental Illness Awareness Week.
The forum featured four guest panelists discussing their lived experiences, advocacy, and pending legislative issues concerning mental health services in Iowa.
Anyone interested in viewing the forum can find a recording here.
