Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

NAMI Linn County hosts community forum on mental heath

People will have the chance to hear from four local experts on mental health advocacy and resources.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - NAMI Linn County hosted its annual Community Forum Thursday night at the Cedar Rapids Public Library as part of Mental Illness Awareness Week.

The forum featured four guest panelists discussing their lived experiences, advocacy, and pending legislative issues concerning mental health services in Iowa.

Anyone interested in viewing the forum can find a recording here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debra Trimble
Motorcyclist killed in Linn County crash identified, Iowa woman charged with vehicular homicide
Jihad Gasaway
Cedar Rapids man charged with Abuse of a Corpse in I-80 incident
Western Dubuque placed on lockdown
Hoax call places Western Dubuque High School on lockdown
Crash on Cottage Grove Ave SE
Marion crash leaves one dead
Jihad Gasaway
Cedar Rapids man charged in I-80 incident now faces murder charge, victim identified

Latest News

Eastern Iowa agencies work to combat “large scale meth trafficking”
Eastern Iowa agencies work to combat “large-scale meth trafficking”
Eastern Iowa agencies work to combat “large scale meth trafficking”
Westeoverseasrn Dubuque says hoax threat came from
Western Dubuque says anonymous threat is a hoax that stemmed from over seas
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in social media threat against CRCSD
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in social media threat against CRCSD