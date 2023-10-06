Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

More than 200 employees laid off at Independence pet food plant

Layoffs take effect Friday for more than 200 employees at a pet food plant in Independence.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Layoffs take effect Friday for more than 200 employees at a pet food plant in Independence.

General Mills announced in May it would close the Blue Buffalo plant at the end of the year.

The plant makes products for Top Chews and Nudges, and employs about 250 people when fully staffed.

This comes one year after the company told TV-9 that it was trying to hire about 30 new workers.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Dubuque placed on lockdown
Hoax call places Western Dubuque High School on lockdown
Jihad Gasaway
Cedar Rapids man charged in I-80 incident now faces murder charge, victim identified
Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
2 dead, 1 injured following shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids
CRCSD will continue to keep its precautionary safety protocol measures in place for Friday.
Police make arrest in social media threat to Cedar Rapids Schools
A sign for Collins Aerospace on their campus in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 (Taylor...
Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids to lay off nearly 70 workers

Latest News

Layoffs take effect Friday for more than 200 employees at a pet food plant in Independence.
More than 200 employees laid off at Independence pet food plant
It's homecoming weekend at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, and the homecoming parade is...
University of Iowa homecoming parade set for Friday
It's homecoming weekend at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, and the homecoming parade is...
University of Iowa homecoming parade set for Friday
The Linn County Sheriff's Office says a head-on crash sent one person to the hospital.
One injured in head-on crash in Linn County