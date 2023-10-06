More than 200 employees laid off at Independence pet food plant

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Layoffs take effect Friday for more than 200 employees at a pet food plant in Independence.

General Mills announced in May it would close the Blue Buffalo plant at the end of the year.

The plant makes products for Top Chews and Nudges, and employs about 250 people when fully staffed.

This comes one year after the company told TV-9 that it was trying to hire about 30 new workers.

