Longtime Cedar Rapids Washington football coach Wally Sheets dead at 88
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Longtime Cedar Rapids Washington High School football coach Wally Sheets has died.
Former assistant Paul James confirmed to TV9, Sheets died Thursday in Florida.
He was 88 years old.
Sheets coached the Warriors for 29 years, leading the program to multiple playoff appearances.
KCRG featured Wally Sheets in October 1994. See the video here:
