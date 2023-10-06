Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Las Vegas police release bodycam video showing arrest of Tupac Shakur murder suspect

This still from bodycam video shows Duane “Keffe D” Davis being arrested by Las Vegas police on...
This still from bodycam video shows Duane “Keffe D” Davis being arrested by Las Vegas police on Sept. 29. Davis is accused of being involved in the murder of Tupac Shakur.(LVMPD)
By C.C. McCandless, Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Newly released Bodycam video and an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department have provided more details about the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who was charged with the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that killed Shakur.

WARNING: The following video contains uncensored profanity.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Las Vegas police released bodycam video showing the arrest of Duane “Keffe D” Davis in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

According to the police report, a Clark County grand jury returned an indictment charging Davis on Sept. 28.

Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Criminal Apprehension Team took Davis into custody around 7 a.m. the next day as he was walking down the street near his house.

Body-worn camera video shows officers approach Davis and quickly take him into custody. Davis was cooperative with police, asking for water before he was put in a nearby vehicle.

Duane Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that...
Duane Davis’ arrest came 27 years after the drive-by shooting off the Las Vegas Strip that killed Shakur.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

He was taken to the homicide division office to be interviewed. One body-worn camera more than 47 minutes long showed the trip from Davis’ home to the police headquarters. After his interview, he was photographed and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Davis appeared in court Wednesday, and his arraignment was continued to Oct. 19.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence following shooting in 3900 block of Sherman Street
2 dead, 1 injured following shooting in northeast Cedar Rapids
Western Dubuque placed on lockdown
Hoax call places Western Dubuque High School on lockdown
Jihad Gasaway
Cedar Rapids man charged in I-80 incident now faces murder charge, victim identified
CRCSD will continue to keep its precautionary safety protocol measures in place for Friday.
Police make arrest in social media threat to Cedar Rapids Schools
A sign for Collins Aerospace on their campus in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 (Taylor...
Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids to lay off nearly 70 workers

Latest News

The U.S. labor market surged past economists’ expectations in September. (CNN, POOL)
Hiring soars beyond expectations in latest job report
Western Dubuque High School
Dubuque County Sheriff: Threat at Western Dubuque may have come from online gaming incident
Dr. Tawana Grover
Cedar Rapids Schools Superintendent releases video on threat arrest
Authorities say a young boy died after he was struck by a van while he was being dropped off at...
5-year-old boy dies after hit by van while being dropped off at school, police say
Taylor Swift, second from left, and Brittany Mahomes, second from right, watch play between the...
Can a spotlight on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce help the NFL draw more Gen Z and female fans?