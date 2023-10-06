Fantastic fall air this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cool air is in place.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

The well-advertised cool-down has made it into eastern Iowa. Highs stayed in the 40s and 50s on Friday, the coolest we have seen in some time. Overnight, the wind diminishes a bit, and under a clear sky, the mercury falls into the upper 30s. Saturday and Sunday feature dry conditions and seasonably cool air. Looking into next week, highs remain in the 60s with a late-week chance of rain. Have a great night!

Coats for Kids (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.