Fall makes quite an entrance with blustery, showery day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For the first time in a while, we’ll be significantly below normal for temperatures today with blustery conditions to go along with it.

Areas of cloudiness and embedded showers will be possible throughout the day, with chances focused on the early morning hours and then again toward the afternoon. Late morning into early afternoon could actually feature a bit of a break in the clouds, allowing things to warm up slightly. Highs reach the low 50s north to upper 50s south. Winds out of the west or northwest will reach between 15 to 30 mph today, with gusts that could exceed 30 mph at times between about 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Winds ease up a bit tonight and skies turn clearer, allowing for temperatures to fall pretty decently overnight. Lows could hit the upper 30s to low 40s as a result, so expect a chilly start to the day on Saturday. With more sunshine, and slightly lighter winds, we will reach the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon.

Sunday follows a similar outline, though some more cloudiness in the early morning hours before daybreak will keep our temperatures from falling quite as far. Low 40s are expected for many, with a bit of a southerly component to our wind helping to push temperatures back into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

We should generally stay pretty quiet through Wednesday, with temperatures slowly climbing closer to 70 for some by the middle of the week. This is as a storm system develops on the plains, moving slowly northeast into the central United States. Out ahead of it, a warm front extend toward the TV9 viewing area, and will serve as the focus for the development of some rain and storms. At this point, it looks like a decent chance for rain in the region, though the track of the storm will be key as to where it lines up. We’ll be watching the potential closely over the next several days.

